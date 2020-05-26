Domestic Crude Steel Output Tanks Around 65% In April

India's crude steel output fell sharply by over around 65% to 3.13 million tonnes (MT) during April, according to the World Steel Association.

The government imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 25 to prevent spread of the coronavirus pandemic which hurt production, demand and supply of steel in India. The country had produced 9.02 MT of crude steel during the same month a year ago, the World Steel Association stated.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)