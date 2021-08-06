Domestic Tourism Showing Signs Of Recovery In Many Regions

Arvind Singh, Secretary, Tourism, Government of India has stated that the pandemic caused severe setback to the tourism industry and the biggest challenge today is to accelerate recovery of the Indian tourism sector. It requires strong collaborations and engagements with the industry as well as with the state governments, he said.

Addressing the plenary session of the 2nd Travel, Tourism & Hospitality e-Conclave: Resilience & The Road to Recovery, organized by FICCI, Singh said that the Government is working on various areas and themes for the recovery of the sector- fiscal and regulatory relief measures, confidence-building measures, domestic tourism, opening of international travel, digitalisation of the tourism sector, and a new tourism policy and other sectoral strategies. Domestic tourism is showing signs of recovery in many parts of the country. Some states have reported an uptake in domestic tourism, he noted.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)