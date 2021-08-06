Domestic Tourism Showing Signs Of Recovery In Many Regions

-
ALSO READ
Government Has Come Out With Draft National Strategy And Roadmap For Sustainable Tourism
Arvind Fashions allots 1.48 cr party paid up rights equity shares
Jeevesh Sabharwal redefining the way faith-based tourism and adventure tourism operate
Arvind Fashions to consider terms for proposed rights issue
Board of Arvind Fashions to consider fund raising
-
Arvind Singh, Secretary, Tourism, Government of India has stated that the pandemic caused severe setback to the tourism industry and the biggest challenge today is to accelerate recovery of the Indian tourism sector. It requires strong collaborations and engagements with the industry as well as with the state governments, he said.
Addressing the plenary session of the 2nd Travel, Tourism & Hospitality e-Conclave: Resilience & The Road to Recovery, organized by FICCI, Singh said that the Government is working on various areas and themes for the recovery of the sector- fiscal and regulatory relief measures, confidence-building measures, domestic tourism, opening of international travel, digitalisation of the tourism sector, and a new tourism policy and other sectoral strategies. Domestic tourism is showing signs of recovery in many parts of the country. Some states have reported an uptake in domestic tourism, he noted.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU