Ministry of Road Transport & Highways Says Share Of Natural Gas In Primary Energy Mix Envisaged To Increase To 15% By 2030

Ministry of Road Transport & Highways stated in a latest update that the share of natural gas in the primary energy mix is envisaged to increase to 15% by 2030 by boosting domestic production and procuring LNG. LNG imports are under Open General Licensing (OGL) category and establishment of LNG infrastructure, including LNG terminals, is also under 100% FDI (automatic route). The market of natural gas is being created by expansion of gas infrastructure, including City Gas Distribution, Gas Grid Network and establishment of LNG retail outlets. This Ministry has notified mass emission standards for Liquefied Natural Gas- driven vehicles. Ministry vide G.S.R. 1151(E) dated 29th November, 2018 has also notified mass emission norms for agricultural tractors, power tillers, construction equipment vehicles and combined harvesters driven by dual fuel diesel with Liquefied Natural Gas engines.

