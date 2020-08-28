Domestic Urea Sales Surge In Current Kharif Season

Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers DV Sadananda Gowda has said that urea sales are witnessing surge this Kharif season almost everywhere in the country. He said Government of India is taking every effort to strengthen supply from domestic units as well as from imports, when required. The cycle of import has been shortened to augment the supply in line with the peak in demand this season.

Gowda said Due to persistent efforts of Union Government and continued support from respective State Governments, urea stock is comfortable across the country. He assured that supply of urea will be augmented in coming days, as per requirement. Department of Fertilisers is closely monitoring the availability situation.

