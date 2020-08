Maharashtra government has cut stamp duty on real estate temporarily in order to boost the demand scenario and kick off the sector.

The stamp duty has been cut from 5% to 2% till 31st December. The stamp duty will be 3% from 1st January 2021 to 31st march 2021.

