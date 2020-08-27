Ministry of Rural Development Says About 24 Crore Mandays Employment Provided So Far Under Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan

Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan (GKRA) has been launched to boost employment and livelihood opportunities for migrant workers returning to villages and similarly affected citizens in rural areas, in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak. The Abhiyaan is taking action on mission mode to provide employment to migrant workers who have returned to their native villages of 6 states namely Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. The Abhiyaan is now empowering villagers with livelihood opportunities in 116 districts of these states.

By the 9th week, a total of about 24 crore mandays employment has been provided and Rs.18,862 crore has been spent so far in the pursuit of objectives of the Abhiyaan. A large number of structures have been created so far including 85,786 water conservation structures, 2,63,846 rural houses, 19,397 cattle shed, 12,798 farm ponds, and 4,260 Community Sanitary Complexes. 6342 works have been taken up through District Mineral Funds, 1002 Gram Panchayats have been provided internet connectivity, a total of 13,022 works related to solid and liquid waste management taken up, and 31,658 candidates have been provided skill training through Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) during the Abhiyaan.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)