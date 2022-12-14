Domino's launches its new range of gourmet pizzas - Viva Roma

Domino's Pizza, India's largest pizza chain, has launched a new range of gourmet pizzas - Viva Roma. The new range of scrumptious pizzas, which defines authentic Italian taste in every sense, also brings a touch of gourmet to the experience of its consumers.

The Domino's Viva Roma range features eight premium pizzas, topped with a mix of delectable, indulgent cheese like Bocconcini, Burrata and Parmesan, and a sauce made from the finest tomatoes of Italy.

The new range is also strategically important to the brand as it is crafted to cater to the palates and taste buds of customers who desire a luxurious yet authentic Italian experience whilst adding a new taste profile to the portfolio. The new range of Domino's Pizza will mark the brand's entry into the category that offers consumers authentic Italian pizzas.

