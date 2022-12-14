Birlasoft recognized as Rising Star in Supply Chain Transformation

Birlasoft has been recognized as a Rising Star in Supply Chain Transformation in the ISG's Digital Business Enablement and ESG Services Provider Lens Report 2022.

Birlasoft was recognized as a Rising Star for its deep expertise in the supply chain domain and for offering competitive consulting and IT services in transportation management, warehouse management and global trade management. Supply chains across the globe have come under severe duress in the last 2-3 years.

To mitigate the impact, Birlasoft has created a range of frameworks and solutions for supply chain and transportation management that helps enterprises optimize processes and gain better business performance. Some of them include OTM Connectors, Cargo On-Track Solution and the Data System International (DSI) Mobility Application Platform.

