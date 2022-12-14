Tata Comm to transfer its non-network IoT biz to Tata Communications Collaboration Services

Tata Communications has entered into a business transfer agreement (Agreement) for sale/transfer/hive-off of the Company's non-network Internet of Things business comprising of Device, Application, Platform and Managed Services components (identified business undertaking) to its wholly-owned subsidiary, Tata Communications Collaboration Services (TCCSPL) as a going concern on 'slump sale' basis.

