Domino's Pizza launches nationwide campaign promoting vaccination

#HaathBadhaoIndia #VaccineLagaoIndiaDomino's Pizza, India's largest pizza chain, has launched its nationwide campaign, #HaathBadhaoIndia #VaccineLagaoIndia, which urges everyone to come together and get vaccinated for a better, brighter tomorrow.
The premise of the campaign entails bringing people together by urging them to get vaccinated early so that they can experience the joy of being close to their friends and family again and relive their fun moments.
In the campaign, the brand is thanking people who have got vaccinated or plan to get vaccinated by giving Rs 400 off exclusively on the Domino's App. Consumers have to click on the respective tab on the Domino's App to avail this. So far, 1.3 million consumers have committed to the vaccination movement by clicking on the App.
