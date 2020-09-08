Dr. Reddy's announces the launch of Fulvestrant Injection

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories on Monday announced the launch of Fulvestrant Injection, 250 mg/5 mL (50 mg/mL) per Single-dose Syringe in the U.S. market.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 7 September 2020. Shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories rose 2.29% to settle at Rs 4,422.25 yesterday.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, along with its subsidiaries yesterday announced the launch of Fulvestrant Injection, 250 mg/5 mL (50 mg/mL) per Single-dose Syringe, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Faslodex (fulvestrant) Injection, 250 mg/5 mL (50 mg/mL), approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The Faslodex brand and generic market had U.S. sales of approximately $407 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in June 2020 according to IQVIA Health (as per IQVIA Retail and Non-Retail MAT June 2020).

Dr. Reddy's Fulvestrant Injection, 250 mg/5 mL (50 mg/mL) per Single-dose Syringe is available in a carton containing two 5 mL single-dose prefilled syringes.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories is an integrated pharmaceutical company. Through its three businesses - Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Global Generics and Proprietary Products - Dr. Reddy's offers a portfolio of products and services including APIs, custom pharmaceutical services, generics, biosimilars and differentiated formulations. Major therapeutic areas of focus are gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, diabetology, oncology, pain management and dermatology. Dr. Reddy's operates in markets across the globe. Major markets include - USA, India, Russia & CIS countries, and Europe.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)