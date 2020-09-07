Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

IFB Industries Ltd, Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd, Future Retail Ltd and Future Consumer Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 September 2020.

Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd tumbled 6.22% to Rs 778 at 14:54 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 47441 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43623 shares in the past one month.

IFB Industries Ltd crashed 5.15% to Rs 524.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 21813 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23497 shares in the past one month.

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd lost 5.00% to Rs 121.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9962 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 66057 shares in the past one month.

Future Retail Ltd slipped 4.98% to Rs 106.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19.75 lakh shares in the past one month.

Future Consumer Ltd corrected 4.95% to Rs 10.37. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 34.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54.44 lakh shares in the past one month.

