Real Estate stocks edge lower

Real Estate stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index decreasing 15.43 points or 0.89% at 1716.35 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, DLF Ltd (down 2.65%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 2.38%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 2.08%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 1.7%),Godrej Properties Ltd (down 1.61%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 1.42%), Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 0.56%), and Sobha Ltd (down 0.1%).

On the other hand, Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 4.72%), and Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 3.18%) turned up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 7.6 or 0.02% at 38349.58.

The Nifty 50 index was down 6.95 points or 0.06% at 11326.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 27.97 points or 0.19% at 14575.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 33.06 points or 0.67% at 4908.4.

On BSE,1122 shares were trading in green, 1459 were trading in red and 184 were unchanged.

