Dr Reddys and RDIF to conduct human trial for Sputnik V vaccine in India

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Russia's sovereign wealth fund, today announced that they have received approval from the Drug Control General of India (DCGI) to conduct an adaptive phase 2/3 human clinical trial for Sputnik V vaccine in India. This will be a multicenter and randomized controlled study, which will include safety and immunogenicity study.

Earlier in September 2020, Dr.

Reddy's and RDIF entered into a partnership to conduct clinical trials of Sputnik V vaccine and its distribution in India. As part of the partnership, RDIF shall supply 100 million doses of the vaccine to Dr. Reddy's upon regulatory approval in India.

