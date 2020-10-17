Lumax Auto Technologies acquires balance stake in Lu max Gill Austem Auto Technologies

Lumax Auto Technologies has acquired entire shareholding held by erstwhile JV partner in Lu max Gill Austem Auto Technologies (LGAAT), a subsidiary of the Company.

Consequent upon the above acquisition, LGAAT has become a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

Furthermore, the name of LGAAT is being changed to "Lumax Metallics" subject to necessary approval from the office of Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)