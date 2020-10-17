ISGEC to set up 11.5 MW water to energy plant for Karnataka Power Corporation

ISGEC Heavy Engineering has won an order for setting up a 11.5 MW Waste to Energy (WTE) Plant for the Karnataka Power Corporation (KPCL) to be set up in Bidadi, an industrial hub located 32 km from Bengaluru.

The plant will have a capacity to use 600 tonnes of segregated waste per day to produce power.

The scope of the project includes Design, Engineering, Manufacturing, Supply, Civil Works, Construction, Commissioning and Performance Guarantee Testing.

