Dr Reddys Laboratories relaunches OTC Famotidine Tablets

Dr Reddys Laboratories announced the relaunch of over-the-counter (OTC) Famotidine Tablets USP, 10 mg and 20 mg, the store-brand equivalents of Original Strength and Maximum Strength Pepcid AC, in the U. S. market, as approved by the U.

S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Dr. Reddy's OTC Famotidine Tablets USP, 10 mg and 20 mg, are acid reducers that prevent and relieve heartburn associated with acid indigestion and sour stomach brought on by eating or drinking certain food and beverages.

