Happiest Minds Technologies selected as Systems Integrator Partner by Veridify Security

Happiest Minds Technologies has been selected as a global systems integrator partner by Veridify Security Inc., a leader in securing and managing low resource devices at the edge of the IoT.

The company will support customer delivery and implementation of Veridify's security tools, as well as DOME - the company's secure zero-touch onboarding, device ownership, management, and enrollment platform.

Veridify Security and Happiest Minds will collaborate globally to provide innovative public-key security solutions that will help customers accelerate time-to-market and lower IoT project deployment costs.

The initial security and DOME deployments will focus on IoT, industrial, automotive, and building automation applications.

