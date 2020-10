TVS Motor launches TVS NTORQ 125 SuperSquad Edition

Inspired by Marvel Super Heroes

TVS Motor Company launched the TVS NTORQ 125 SuperSquad Edition inspired by Marvel's Avengers. The Company has associated with Disney India's consumer products business to introduce a special SuperSquad edition of TVS NTORQ 125 - India's first Bluetooth connected scooter with RTFi technology, inspired by the iconic Marvel Super Heroes.

The SuperSquad Edition will comprise three new enticing offerings, namely Invincible Red, Stealth Black, and Combat Blue inspired by Iron Man, Black Panther, and Captain America respectively. The edition brings forth finer nuances associated with each Marvel Super Hero through the product design. To further delight the enthusiasts, the fitting campaign tagline for the edition is 'Play Smart. Play Epic'.

