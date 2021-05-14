Dr Reddys launches Sputnik V vaccine in Indian market

-
Dr Reddys Laboratories announced that the first consignment of imported doses of the Sputnik V vaccine that landed in India on 1 May 2021, received regulatory clearance from the Central Drugs Laboratory, Kasauli, on 13 May, 2021.
As part of a limited pilot, the soft launch of the vaccine has commenced and the first dose of the vaccine was administered in Hyderabad today on 14 May 2021.
Further consignments of imported doses are expected over the upcoming months. Subsequently, supply of the Sputnik V vaccine will commence from Indian manufacturing partners. The imported doses of the vaccine are presently priced at an MRP of Rs 948 + 5% GST per dose, with the possibility of a lower price point when local supply begins.
The Company is working closely with its six manufacturing partners in India to fulfill regulatory requirements to ensure smooth and timely supply.
Dr. Reddy's will work closely with stakeholders in the Government and private sector in India to ensure the widest possible reach of the Sputnik V vaccine as part of the national inoculation effort. This is a reaffirmation of the Company's commitment to explore every avenue in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in India.
