Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Lurasidone Hydrochloride Tablets

Alembic Pharmaceuticals (Alembic) today announced that it has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Lurasidone Hydrochloride Tablets, 20 mg, 40 mg, 60 mg, 80 mg, and 120 mg.

The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Latuda Tablets, 20 mg, 40 mg, 60 mg, 80 mg, and 120 mg, of Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Sunovion).

Lurasidone Hydrochloride Tablets are indicated for monotherapy treatment of adult and pediatric patients (10 to 17 years) with major depressive episode associated with bipolar I disorder (bipolar depression).

Lurasidone Hydrochloride Tablets are also indicated for adjunctive treatment with lithium or valproate in adult patients with major depressive episode associated with bipolar I disorder.

