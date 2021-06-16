Dr Reddys ordered to pay $46.25 mn to Hatchtech

-
ALSO READ
Wipro, Dr. Reddy's Lab, Godrej Agrovet in focus
Barometers trade with modest losses; breadth weak
Divis Lab jumps after US-based Merck inks supply agreement with US Govt for molnupiravir
Sensex ends 244 pts lower; Nifty below 14,300; IT, banks drag
Nifty closes near 14,600; Infy declines 2%
-
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories after market hours on Tuesday announced it has been asked to pay $46.25 million to Australia-based Hatchtech as part of an asset purchase agreement.International Center for Dispute Resolution, an international arbitrator has ordered a subsidiary of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories to pay nearly $46.25 million (towards milestones, interest and fees) to Hatchtech, in relation to the asset purchase agreement entered into between the parties in 2015.
On 27 July 2020 the company had announced the receipt of an approval of XEGLYZE (abametapir) lotion, 0.74%, a 505(b)(1) NDA by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). Such approval triggered the contractual pre-commercialization milestone of $20 million payable to Hatchtech Pty. which is included in the above mentioned award and has already been accounted for and charged off in the company's financial statements for the financial year 2020-21.
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories said that it is exploring all legal options to challenge the award.
Dr Reddy's Laboratories is an integrated pharmaceutical company. Through its three businesses - pharmaceutical services & active ingredients, global generics and proprietary Products.
On a consolidated basis, Dr Reddy's Laboratories' net profit dropped 28% to Rs 553.50 crore on 7% increase in revenues to Rs 4,728.40 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU