Hindustan Organic rises after turnaround Q4 result

Hindustan Organic Chemicals jumped 4.37% to Rs 43 after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 7.5 crore in Q4 FY21 compared with net loss of Rs 20.33 crore in Q4 FY20.

Net sales increased by 19.2% to Rs 110.56 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

For the year ended March 2021 (FY21), the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 8.78 crore compared with net loss of Rs 97.74 crore in the year ended March 2020 (FY20). Net sales jumped 25.3% to Rs 415.08 crore in FY21 over FY20.

Hindustan Organic Chemicals manufactures basic organic chemicals. As of 31 March 2021, the Government of India holds 58.78% stake in the company.

