Dr Reddys receives DCGI nod to import Sputnik vaccine into India

-
ALSO READ
Cadila Health gets DCGI nod to initiate Phase-3 clinical trials for Covid-19 vaccine
Dr Reddys initiates process for Emergency Use Authorization of Sputnik V
Dr. Reddys receives DCGI approval to conduct Phase 3 clinical trial for Sputnik V vaccine in India
Dr Reddys and RDIF to conduct human trial for Sputnik V vaccine in India
Dr Reddys Lab gets DCGI nod for Phase 3 COVID vaccine trial
-
Dr Reddys Laboratories announced that it has received the permission from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to import the Sputnik vaccine into India for restricted use in emergency situations as per the provisions of the New Drug and Clincial Trials rules, 2019 under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.
In September 2020, Dr. Reddy's had partnered with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to conduct the clinical trials of Sputnik V and distribute the vaccine in India.
In addition to the trials conducted in Russia by RDIF. Phase II / III clinical trials of the vaccine were carried out by Dr. Reddy's in India.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU