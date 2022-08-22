DreamFolks Services IPO opens on 24th Aug

-
-
The IPO will remain open for bidding till Friday, 26 August 2022.
The company will sell its shares in the range of Rs 308-326 in its initial stake sale.
A bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot of Dreamfolks IPO will comprise 46 shares of the company.
The promoters, Liberatha Peter Kallat, Dinesh Nagpal, and Mukesh Yadav, are selling up to 1.72 crore equity shares in the IPO.
The company will not directly receive any proceeds from the offer and the entire offer proceeds will be received by the selling shareholders.
Dreamfolks Services is India's largest airport service aggregator platform facilitating an enhanced airport experience to passengers leveraging a technology driven platform.
The company's revenue from operations have increased from Rs 98.69 crore during Fiscal 2017 to Rs 165.99 crore during Fiscal 2018 to Rs 248.28 crore during Fiscal 2019 and to Rs 367.04 crore during Fiscal 2020, at a CAGR of 54.93%. Its EBITDA, increased from Rs 8.64 crore in Fiscal 2017 to Rs 45.85 crore in Fiscal 2020 at a CAGR of 74.37%.
