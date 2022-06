Dredging Corporation signs agreement with Dept. of Fisheries

Dredging Corporation of India has signed an agreement with the Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries, Govt. of India on 24 June 2022.

This agreement will provide big opportunities for the company to venture into long term contracts with States and Centre to develop fishing harbour and maintain it. This is another step for the company towards expansion and diversification into new business vertical which is aiming at a record highest ever turnover of Rs.1000 crore for this financial year 2022-23.

