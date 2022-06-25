Board of SEPC approves allotment of shares aggregating Rs 220 cr

-
On 24 June 2022The Board of SEPC at its meeting held on 24 June 2022 has approved the allotment of equity shares on a preferential basis to Mark AB Capital Investment LLC, 22 crore equity shares at Rs 10 each totalling to Rs 220 crore being the first tranche out of the total issue approved of Rs 350 crore under the resolution plan as approved by th e lenders.
