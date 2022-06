Board of Federal Bank to consider various fund raising options

On 30 June 2022

The Board of Federal Bank will meet on 30 June 2022 to consider raising of equity capital of the Bank either through rights issue, private placement, Preferential Issue, Further Public Offer, Qualified Institutional Placement, Global Depository Receipts, American Depository Receipts, Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds or through any other permissible mode or a combination thereof.

The Board will also consider raising funds in Indian Currency or any other permitted foreign currency by way of issue debt instruments including but not limited to Additional Tier I bonds (AT1 bonds), Tier II bonds, Long Term Bonds (Infrastructure & Affordable Housing), Masala Bonds, Green bonds, non-convertible debentures or such other debt securities as may be permitted by RBI from time to time, in domestic market and/or overseas market, on a private placement basis within the overall borrowing limits of the Bank.

