Ducon consortium emerges lowest bidder for NTPC's FGD project

Ducon Infratechnologies announced that in a reverse auction conducted for Flue Gas Desulphurization System (FGD) package for Muzaffarpur Thermal Power Station, Stage - II ( 2 x 195 MW), Kanti, Bihar by NTPC, where Ducon's proven Wet Limestone FGD technology would be deployed, its partner EPC Organization, has emerged as the lowest bidder (L-1).
Ducon opted to bid this project in collaboration with an EPC partner in order to optimize its available resources on the maximum number of FGD packages.
Ducon Infratechnologies would be supporting Ducon US and would be extensively involved in the execution of the project from concept to commissioning.
The anticipated value of the order for Ducon Infratechnologies is in the range of Rs 100 - 150 crore.
This is the Second consecutive FGD project of NTPC for Ducon, the first being Barauni Thermal Power Project, Stage II (2 x 250 MW), Barauni which was bid directly by Ducon Infratechnologies and emerged as L-1 for an Order in the range of Rs 500 - 600 crore.
