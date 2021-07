Larsen & Toubro Infotech completes acquisition of Cuelogic Technologies

On 07 July 2021

Larsen & Toubro Infotech has completed acquisition of Cuelogic Technologies having its registered office in Pune along with its 100% subsidiary in US, Cuelogic Technologies, Inc. on 07 July 2021.

Consequently, Cuelogic is now a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and Cuelogic Technologies Inc., US is now wholly owned step-down subsidiary of the Company.

