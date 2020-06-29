JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Margo Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Dutron Polymers standalone net profit rises 21.43% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 25.67% to Rs 17.49 crore

Net profit of Dutron Polymers rose 21.43% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 25.67% to Rs 17.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 23.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.19% to Rs 1.97 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.15% to Rs 89.18 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 106.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales17.4923.53 -26 89.18106.36 -16 OPM %4.233.99 -5.234.61 - PBDT0.520.51 2 3.773.87 -3 PBT0.230.21 10 2.632.82 -7 NP0.170.14 21 1.972.10 -6

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 29 2020. 17:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU