Dutron Polymers standalone net profit rises 21.43% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 25.67% to Rs 17.49 crore

Net profit of Dutron Polymers rose 21.43% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 25.67% to Rs 17.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 23.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.19% to Rs 1.97 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.15% to Rs 89.18 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 106.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

17.4923.5389.18106.364.233.995.234.610.520.513.773.870.230.212.632.820.170.141.972.10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)