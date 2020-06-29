Dutron Polymers standalone net profit rises 21.43% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Dutron Polymers standalone net profit rises 26.67% in the December 2019 quarter
Pankaj Polymers reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.16 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Polylink Polymers (India) standalone net profit rises 357.14% in the March 2020 quarter
Polylink Polymers (India) standalone net profit rises 30.77% in the December 2019 quarter
Bhansali Engineering Polymers consolidated net profit rises 163.18% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 25.67% to Rs 17.49 croreNet profit of Dutron Polymers rose 21.43% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 25.67% to Rs 17.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 23.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 6.19% to Rs 1.97 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.15% to Rs 89.18 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 106.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales17.4923.53 -26 89.18106.36 -16 OPM %4.233.99 -5.234.61 - PBDT0.520.51 2 3.773.87 -3 PBT0.230.21 10 2.632.82 -7 NP0.170.14 21 1.972.10 -6
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU