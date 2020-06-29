Bluechip Tex Industries standalone net profit declines 45.24% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 22.65% to Rs 47.97 croreNet profit of Bluechip Tex Industries declined 45.24% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.65% to Rs 47.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 62.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 101.38% to Rs 5.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.01% to Rs 221.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 257.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales47.9762.02 -23 221.47257.55 -14 OPM %3.464.60 -5.403.60 - PBDT1.372.08 -34 10.386.82 52 PBT0.651.41 -54 7.614.15 83 NP0.460.84 -45 5.822.89 101
