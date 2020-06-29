Bluechip Tex Industries standalone net profit declines 45.24% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 22.65% to Rs 47.97 crore

Net profit of Bluechip Tex Industries declined 45.24% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.65% to Rs 47.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 62.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 101.38% to Rs 5.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.01% to Rs 221.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 257.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

