Dynacons Systems gains on bagging Rs 116-cr order

Dynacons Systems & Solutions rose 1.45% to Rs 373.05 after the company said that it has won a contract worth Rs 116 crore for the setting up private cloud solution for Union Bank of India.

Order covers supply, installation, configuration, implementation and maintenance for hyper-converged infrastructure and software solution for the bank's on-premises private cloud from Union Bank of India. The project covers 5 years and will have a guaranteed uptime of minimum 99.95% for 24 x 7 x 365.

The company said that the private cloud solution will help standardize and automate its processes. The hyper-converged IT infrastructure will allow the bank to scale faster, offer technology enhancements quicker, reduce operational complexity, and automate application provisioning and deployment.

"Accelerated adoption of the cloud is opening up all kinds of possibilities in product and business model innovation. A cloud-first digital core is a key to enterprises' growth and transformation journeys. Further stated that the company's strong service orientation, willingness to invest in the relationship, commitment to deliver impactful outcomes and track record of execution excellence have made us the preferred partner to enterprises in these journeys," said Parag J. Dalal, executive director of the company.

Dynacons Systems & Solutions is an IT solutions company with global perspectives and is engaged in providing a comprehensive range of end-to-end solutions to customers.

