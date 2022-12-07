Capital Goods shares gain

Capital Goods stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index rising 351.15 points or 1.03% at 34519.26 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Siemens Ltd (up 5.57%), Timken India Ltd (up 2.94%),AIA Engineering Ltd (up 2.65%),ABB India Ltd (up 1.48%),Schaeffler India Ltd (up 1.4%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were V-Guard Industries Ltd (up 1.34%), Honeywell Automation India Ltd (up 1.11%), Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 0.92%), Praj Industries Ltd (up 0.89%), and Bharat Electronics Ltd (up 0.8%).

On the other hand, Grindwell Norton Ltd (down 0.46%), Bharat Forge Ltd (down 0.36%), and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 0.28%) moved lower.

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 31.75 or 0.05% at 62658.11.

The Nifty 50 index was down 1.9 points or 0.01% at 18640.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 37.64 points or 0.13% at 29927.48.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 13.77 points or 0.15% at 9286.34.

On BSE,1723 shares were trading in green, 1079 were trading in red and 124 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)