Oil and Gas stocks rise

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index increasing 140.91 points or 0.69% at 20614.05 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.99%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 2.31%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.24%), Petronet LNG Ltd (up 1.82%), Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 0.87%), and GAIL (India) Ltd (up 0.27%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 0.7%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 0.3%), and Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 0.19%) turned lower.

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 31.75 or 0.05% at 62658.11.

The Nifty 50 index was down 1.9 points or 0.01% at 18640.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 37.64 points or 0.13% at 29927.48.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 13.77 points or 0.15% at 9286.34.

On BSE,1723 shares were trading in green, 1079 were trading in red and 124 were unchanged.

