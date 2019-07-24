Dynamatic Technologies delivers 5000th shipset of Single Aisle Flap-Track-Beam Assembly to Airbus

Dynamatic Technologies has successfully delivered the 5000th shipset of Single Aisle Flap-Track-Beam Assembly for Single Aisle Aircraft (A318, 431 9, 4320 & A321) Family to Airbus.

The Company along with its partner Spirit AeroSystems have successfully globalized the production of a Class-1 Flight Critical Assembly that plays an important role in Flight Take-off and Landing.

This is the first instance that a functional aero-structure of a major commercial jet is being manufactured by an lndian Private Company. Dynamatic Technologies is the global single source supplier of Flap- Track-Beam Assemblies and has over 60 technicians and engineers dedicated to the program.

It is a milestone moment for lndia and Dynamatic, having demonstrated sustained excellence in producing complex wing-movables, as a global sole supplier for Airbus.

It underlines Airbus' commitment to 'Make-ln-lndia' as a critical element of its global procurement strategy. It is also a testament to the benefits of teaming with Spirit AeroSystems, the world's leading aero structure manufacturer.

