Majesco transforms Enterprise Data Warehouse and Analytics for Millers Mutual Insurance

Majesco announced that Millers Mutual Insurance, based in Harrisburg, PA successfully implemented Majesco Insurance Data & Analytics Platform including Majesco Enterprise Data Warehouse (EDW) and Majesco Business Analytics (MBA) solutions.

Working together in true partnership, Majesco and Millers Mutual Insurance created the data mapping, data corrections, data validations and customizations to migrate 10 years of detailed data from multiple legacy and modern policy, billing, claims and reinsurance systems to the Majesco Enterprise Data Warehouse that was then made available to the Majesco Business Analytics solution.

This was a record implementation that occurred in two phases. The first phase included Millers Mutual Insurance's multiple policy, billing and claims system data and was completed in 12 months.

The second phase, which was completed in just five months, covered all quote and reinsurance data. The entire implementation involved data clean-up and development of over 60 reports and 5 dashboards specific to the insurers' business and Millers Mutual Insurance successfully created many of the reports themselves leveraging the business user capabilities provided by Majesco.

