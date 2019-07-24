Wipro launches global Digital Product Compliance lab in Hyderabad

Wipro announced the launch of a global Digital Product Compliance lab in Hyderabad. The 10,000 square feet-large lab will offer integrated digital product testing services to ensure compliance with international standards for reliability, safety and security for customers across industries such as automotive, defense, consumer electronics, aerospace, telecom, medical, energy and manufacturing.

The Digital Product Compliance lab is part of Tarang Labs, Wipro's independent product qualification and compliance laboratory with testing capabilities for Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC), safety, environment, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, shock & vibration, noise, material, calibration and medical devices.

Tarang Labs also offers consultancy services for standards compliance, certification testing, pre-certification testing and interoperability and is the only lab in South East Asia qualified to certify Wi-Fi and Bluetooth devices.

The new lab, which has a key focus on security, is equipped with cutting-edge environment chambers designed to simulate harsh environments to test products. It also features a state-of-the- art facility for Wi-Fi devices.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)