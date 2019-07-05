Economic Survey 2019, a direction for India to march towards a 5 trillion-dollar economy, says Chief Statistician of India and Secretary, MoSPI

Lauds the Economic Survey for addressing the issues of unshackling the MSME to increase productivity and create more jobs

Chief Statistician of India and Secretary, MoSPI, Pravin Srivastava has welcomed the Economic Survey 2019 for its emphasis on various sectors of economy and to provide a direction to overcome the constraints as India marches towards a 5 trillion-dollar economy. He said that the Survey has given various strategies on boosting investment to fuel the virtuous cycle of economic growth, improved productivity, boosting consumption and channelizing savings into investment.

The Chief Statistician to the government of India added that Economic Survey has also compared the economic fundamentals of other growing economies and proposed a strategy for achieving economic equilibrium in a holistic manner. It also addresses the critical issue of harnessing the demographic dividend towards a more productive workforce. It has looked at the success of key Government programs like Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Swachh Bharat Mission, etc. and how deepening these porgrams will improve the health outcomes in years to come.

The Secretary Ministry of Statistic and Program Implementation lauded Economic Survey for addressing the issues of unshackling the MSME sector through investment and labour reforms to increase productivity and create more jobs for labour force. It has rightly recognized that the economy can grow through empowerment of people using data for decision making and recognized that data is a public good, for which MoSPI is already taking major steps. He said that the Chief Economic Advisor and his team have done a great job by providing a refreshing strategy for the economy.

