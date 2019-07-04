Bank credit growth eases to 12.00% as on 21 June 2019

Deposits rises 10.02% as on 21 June 2019

The Scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) credit growth moderated to 12.0% YoY to Rs 96485.6 crore as on 21 June 2019, compared with 12.7% growth in May 2019. The credit growth has improved from 10.9% at end June 2018.

Non-food credit, accounting for 99.26% of the share of the total credit, recorded a growth of 11.99%, YoY, at Rs 95771.4 billion as on 21 June 2019 as against a rise of 12.62% a month ago and 10.87% rise a year ago.

The overall credit-deposit ratio improved on sequential basis to 77.25% as on 21 June 2019 from 76.98% a fortnight ago, while jumped from 75.43% in June 2018 with the faster growth in loans.

Aggregate deposits growth of the scheduled banks increased 10.02% YoY at Rs 124905.8 billion as on 21 June 2019, compared with 10.10% growth a month ago and 6.81% rise a year ago. The time deposits showed an increase of 10.07% at Rs 112016.4 billion, while the demand deposits increased 9.57% to Rs 12889.5 billion as on 21 June 2019.

The banks investment in government and other approved securities that qualify for treatment of statutory liquidity ratio rose mere 2.0% YoY to Rs 34646.34 billion as on 21 June 2019, showing deceleration in growth from 4.4% increase a month ago. The banks investment had increased 6.0% in June 2018. The investment-deposit ratio declined to 27.7% as on 21 June 2019, which is much higher above the Statutory Liquidity Ratio of 19.0%.

