Axis Bank allots 45,785 equity shares under ESOP

Edelweiss Financial Services' public issue of NCDs oversubscribed

Edelweiss Financial Services announced that its public issue of Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) has been oversubscribed. The issue successfully mobilized over Rs 240 crore with the Base Issue as well as the Green Shoe option fully subscribed.

Retail category of the Issue being oversubscribed by 2.27 times with a total collection of ~ Rs 181 crore.

The Issue received about 10,647 applications panning across India.

The Issue opened on 23 December 2020 and has announced an early closure on 04 January 2021. The NCDs will be listed on BSE.

First Published: Tue, January 05 2021. 09:39 IST

