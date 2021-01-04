Wonderla Holidays to open park in Hyderabad

-
From 09 January 2021Wonderla Holidays will reopen in Hyderabad from 9 January 2021 onwards. Before opening the park to the public on 9 January, Wonderla will thank COVID-19 frontline workers for all their efforts during the pandemic through COVID Warriors Days. Wonderla is inviting 5,000 COVID-19 frontline workers from the state including their family members to the Hyderabad Park for a fun-filled day. The park will exclusively be open to them on 7 and 8 January 2021.
