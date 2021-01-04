MOIL signs MoU with Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation

JUST IN
MOIL has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in October' 2019 with Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation an undertaking of Government of Gujarat, to take up project of joint exploration of manganese bearing areas, exploring its feasibility and to conduct mining operations as well as to set up value addition plant in joint venture in Gujarat. For exploration and analysis of manganese ore body, a tripartite MoU has also been signed amongst MOIL, GMDC and Mineral Exploration Corporation (MECL).

First Published: Mon, January 04 2021. 19:18 IST

