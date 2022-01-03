Edelweiss Financial Services raises Rs 456 cr via public issue of NCDs

-
Edelweiss Financial Services announced that the Issue of Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) has been successfully completed and the company has allotted 45,62,472 NCDs of the face value of Rs. 1,000 each, amounting to Rs 456.24 crore.
EFSL had decided to do an early closure of the Issue on 22 December 2021 against the scheduled closure on 27 December 2021.
The Issue has seen a significant demand in the Retail and HNI segment with a total collection of Rs 361.97 crore. The Issue also saw good interest from the existing investors, demonstrating continued trust and faith in the Edelweiss group.
The Issue has seen interest from investors across series and tenures offering annual, monthly and cumulative interest options with the effective annual yield ranging from 8.75% to 9.70% per annum.
