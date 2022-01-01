Tata Motors Q3 FY22 sales rise 26%

Tata Motors registered total sales of 1,99,633 units in Q3 FY22 compared to 1,58,218 units in Q3 FY21, recording a growth of 26%.
In the month of December 2021, total domestic sales stood at 66,307 units compared to 53,430 units in December 2020, recording a growth of 24%.
For Q3 FY22, total domestic sales stood at 1,89,531 units compared to 1,50,961 units in Q3 FY21, recording a growth of 26%.
In month of December 2021, total commercial vehicle sales stood at 34,151 units compared to 32,869 units in December 2020, recording a growth of 4%.
For Q3 FY22, total commercial vehicle sales stood at 1,00,070 units compared to 89,323 units in Q3 FY21, recording a growth of 12%.
In month of December 2021, total passenger vehicles sales stood at 35,299 units compared to 23,545 units in December 2020, recording a growth of 50%.
For Q3 FY22, total passenger vehicles sales stood at 99,002 units compared to 68,806 units in Q3 FY21, recording a growth of 44%.
