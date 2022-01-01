MOIL revises prices of Manganese Ore and other products

With effect from 01 January 2022MOIL has fixed/revised prices of different grades of Manganese Ore and other products, effective from 01 January 2022 as under:
1. The prices of all Ferro grades of manganese ore with Manganese content of Mn-44% and above have been reduced by 2.5% on the price prevailing since 01 December 2021 w.e.f. midnight of 31 December 2021/01 January 2022.
2. The prices of all other Ferro grades of manganese ore with Manganese content less than Mn-44%, SMGR (Mn-30% & Mn-25%), Chemical and Fines have been reduced by 5% on the price prevailing since 01 December 2021 w.e.f. midnight of 31 December 2021/01 January 2022.
3. The basic price of Electrolytic Manganese Di-oxide (EMD) has been reduced from Rs.1,21,000 to Rs.1,15,000/- w.e.f. midnight of 31 December 2021/01 January 2022.
4. Ferro Manganese/Ferro Manganese Slag and some identified grades of Manganese ore will continue to be sold by e-auction as well as through Metal Mandi (M3) of MSTC, in line with the existing policy.
