Edelweiss MF buys 2.45% stake in Indostar Capital Finance

Edelweiss Mutual Fund bought 22.65 lakh equity shares, or 2.45% equity, of Indostar Capital Finance at Rs 285 per share via bulk deal on BSE on Monday, 22 June 2020.

On the same day, Mission Street sold 22.65 lakh equity shares, or 2.45% stake, of Indostar Capital Finance at Rs 285 each via bulk deal on BSE. As on 31 March 2020, Mission Street held 2.45% stake in the company.

Shares of Indostar Capital Finance rose 0.35% to Rs 285.90 on BSE. The scrip hovered in the range of Rs 284.70 to Rs 287.90 so far.

The scrip gained 2.73% in the past one month. On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 66.788. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

The stock was trading above its 50-day moving average (DMA) placed at 276.36 and its 200-day moving average (DMA) placed at 241.28.

On a consolidated basis, Indostar Capital Finance reported net loss of Rs 421.35 crore in Q4 March 2020 compared with net profit of Rs 74.08 crore in Q4 March 2019. Net sales fell 6% to Rs 320.59 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Indostar Capital Finance is a non-banking finance company providing structured term financing solutions to companies and loans to small and medium enterprise (SME) borrowers. The portfolio was recently expanded to offer vehicle finance and housing finance products.

