Volumes spurt at Siemens Ltd counter

Siemens Ltd notched up volume of 1699 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 7550.29 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 22502 shares

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd, Aegis Logistics Ltd, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd, VRL Logistics Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 23 June 2020.

Siemens Ltd notched up volume of 1699 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 7550.29 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 22502 shares. The stock rose 0.98% to Rs.1,093.85. Volumes stood at 24834 shares in the last session.

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd witnessed volume of 24.97 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 4.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.02 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.97% to Rs.17.54. Volumes stood at 5.62 lakh shares in the last session.

Aegis Logistics Ltd registered volume of 75759 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 4.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16089 shares. The stock rose 5.97% to Rs.210.50. Volumes stood at 57686 shares in the last session.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd clocked volume of 2697 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 4.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 589 shares. The stock gained 0.14% to Rs.1,005.05. Volumes stood at 357 shares in the last session.

VRL Logistics Ltd saw volume of 30366 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 4.29 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7083 shares. The stock increased 10.99% to Rs.171.65. Volumes stood at 6460 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)