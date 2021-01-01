Eicher Motors CV sales decline 3% YoY in Dec

VE Commercial Vehicles, an unlisted subsidiary of Eicher Motors, announced that its total commercial vehicles (CV) sales fell 3% to 4,892 units in December 2020 from 5,042 units in December 2019.

Sequentially, however, total CV sales jumped 31.8% in December 2020 from 3,710 units sold in November 2020.

While total domestic sales declined by 7.7% to 4,069 units, total exports jumped 23.6% to 618 units in December 2020 over December 2019.

Shares of Eicher Motors were up 0.14% at Rs 2533.80.

Eicher Motors is the listed parent of Royal Enfield, the global leader in middleweight motorcycles. In addition to motorcycles, Eicher has a joint venture with Sweden's AB Volvo - Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles (VECV) which operates in India's commercial vehicle space.

Eicher Motors' consolidated net profit dropped 40% to Rs 343.34 crore on 2.7% decrease in net sales to Rs 2,111.98 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)