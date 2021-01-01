HCL Technologies Ltd soars 0.67%, gains for fifth straight session

HCL Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 952.5, up 0.67% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 66.07% in last one year as compared to a 14.3% jump in NIFTY and a 55.82% jump in the Nifty IT.

HCL Technologies Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 952.5, up 0.67% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 14038. The Sensex is at 47947.24, up 0.41%. HCL Technologies Ltd has gained around 12.97% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which HCL Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 9.68% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24251.35, up 0.94% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 19.73 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 67.03 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 951.05, up 0.68% on the day. HCL Technologies Ltd is up 66.07% in last one year as compared to a 14.3% jump in NIFTY and a 55.82% jump in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 26.1 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

